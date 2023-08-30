Here's How to Get 20 Years Worth of Free Vacations

Looking forward to even one beach vacation is enough for me to feel giddy and light hearted for the remainder of the year. But to know that I could look forward to 20 years of beach vacations? I think I could probably weather anything. For one lucky person, they will get the guarantee of 20 years of annual beach vacations, thanks to a giveaway from BeachBound Vacations, the maker of the Beach Finder.

The booking platform is offering the giveaway in honor of National Beach Day, which is on August 30. In order to enter, you simply need to head to BeachBound.com and enter a few simple details. This isn’t one of those contests where you need to complete an elaborate set of instructions in order to secure entry. Entries will be accepted between August 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

"Our hotel partners are located in amazing destinations all over the world, and whether traveling with family, friends, your partner or even solo, these vacations are sure to create memories to last a lifetime,” said Michael Lowery, head of global consumer business at BeachBound Vacations, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We are excited to continue our own holiday tradition of rewarding one lucky beach lover with the ultimate National Beach Day gift of an over-the-top experience to enjoy over the next two decades."

Entries are limited to one per person, and winners will be announced on October 6, 2023.