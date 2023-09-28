A Popular Tool for Snagging All-Inclusive Travel Deals Is Expanding to European Cities

BeachBound Vacations is an online travel agency specializing in beach cities that has recently expanded its offerings beyond the Caribbean to include three new European destinations.

The new destinations include the Greek island of Corfu, and two locations in Spain: Tenerife of the Canary Islands and Mallorca of the Balearic Islands.

Earlier this year, the company launched its new search tool, Perfect Beach Finder, to help users find their ideal all-inclusive resort package based on their interests, preferences, airport, and dates for the best vacation value. While the search engine is still in beta mode, the new resorts in Europe will appear there by the end of 2023.

Each of the new European hotels are connected to BeachBound Vacations' booking package where users can purchase their resort stay and flight in one click. Upon making a reservation, online users can select add-ons such as sponsored excursions, private airport transportation, and guided tours of local cities.

With a variety of activities, local culture, and live music, the Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa alongside the Mediterranean is one option worth booking. This five-star, adults-only resort is located in the town of Peguera on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the beloved summertime island renowned for its picturesque beaches, and old-world charm. Here you'll find soft sandy beaches and cobblestone streets scattered with cafes and trendy beach clubs. But if you want to be in the center of the island's capital of Palma, you can opt instead for Riu Festival, another BeachBound Vacations resort offering that is just a short walk to the beach.

As the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, Tenerife is frequented by thousands of travelers, especially during the winter months, for its all-year warm temperatures. For a family-friendly all-inclusive getaway, Dreams Jardin Tropical Resort & Spa in Costa Adeje offers luxury accommodations. Those looking to leave the kids at home and opt for an adults-only vibe can instead book Riu Arecas for serene Atlantic views.

Currently the only other European resort destination offered through BeachBound outside of Spain, Dreams Corfu Resort & Spa is a five-star all-inclusive resort with sleek pools, luxury amenities, and spectacular seaside views. Corfu is the northernmost of the Greek islands in the Ionian Sea, located just off the northwest coast of the mainland and not too far from neighboring Albania. Instead of a flight layover, you can take the scenic route and go by ferry from Athens to the port city of Corfu.

For more information on BeachBound's European offerings, you can visit this website.