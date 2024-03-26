The Beaches with the Bluest Water in the World Named in a New Study

The next time you try to look for a beach vacation destination, you might find it useful to base your search on color theory. At least, that's what the travel experts at luxury villa booking platform CV Villas did when trying to find the beaches with the bluest waters in the world.

If what you're really looking for above everything else is the bluest waters you can find, this newly published study will come in very handy. To come up with its ranking of the beaches with the world's bluest waters, the CV Villas team took into account 200 of the most popular beaches around the world (where they also operate and have villas), and took unedited Google map screenshots of each one of them. Then, researchers used a color dropper tool to find the RGB code of each body of water, and compared it with the RGB code of the world's bluest shade of blue—namely, the YInMn Blue, which was officially declared the bluest shade of blue by Oregon State University. Finally, by using a calculator tool, the team was able to figure out which waters were closest to the YInMn Blue shade.

The good news is that now you have a pretty solid excuse to visit Europe in the summer. Pasqyra Beach in Albania (which is also known as Mirror Beach) took the gold medal, and its shade of blue varies from the YInMn Blue shade by just 12.4 points.

Second and third place went to two Greek beaches. Scoring only 13.6 points away from YInMn Blue, Paralia Mpouka in Peloponnesse was named the beach flaunting the second bluest blue in the world, while Corfu's Kassiopi came in third at a slightly higher difference of 14.1 from the same shade. All in all, Greece was well represented in the ranking, occupying seven spots out of the top 30 spots.

Check out the complete list of the 30 beaches with the bluest waters in the world below:

1. Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania

2. Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece

3. Kassiopi, Greece

4. Plage de la Vernette, France

5. Kaputas Beach, Turkey

6. Voulisma Beach, Greece

7. Foki Beach, Greece

8. Praia do Carvalho, Portugal

9. Omprogialos, Greece

10. Los Lances Beach, Spain

11. Troon Beach, Scotland

12. Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia

13. Ploce Beach, Montenegro

14. Marina del Cantone, Italy

15. Cannon Beach, USA

16. Cala Saona, Spain

17. Keem Bay, Irleand

18. Antisamos, Greece

19. Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia

20. Štikovica, Croatia

21. Platja es Tancats, Spain

22. Platja des Coll Baix, Spain

23. Dafnoudi Beach, Greece

24. Paloma Beach, France

25. Praia de Boneca, Portugal

26. Cala Figuera, Spain

27. Milocher Beach, Montenegro

28. Matira Beach, French Polynesia

29. Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria

30. Playa El Doradillo, Argentina