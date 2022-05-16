If Your Love of 'Seinfeld' Never Ended, There's a Coffee Specifically for You

Seinfeld ended its run decades ago now. It was the year of Titanic. Total Request Live just arrived at MTV. It was a long time ago. Yet, Seinfeld remains a show with cultural relevance. It was a big deal when it arrived on streaming. It even popped up at the Netflix Is a Joke festival when Seth Rogen, Katherine Hahn, Aziz Ansari, and Jack Black did a table reading of the shrinkage episode.

If the show lives rent-free in your head, you can now make it a part of your morning routine while you house cereal and stare at your Superman figurines. Bean Box is partnering with the show for The Seinfeld Collection, a limited release of Seinfeld-themed coffee beans.

For $28, you get the whole hill of beans, which is a set of four blends named after iconic moments from the show about nothing. It includes 1.8 ounces each of Jerry’s Diner Blend, Kramer’s Giddy Up, George’s Serenity Now, and Elaine’s Little Kicks. Alternatively, you can grab a 12-ounce bag of any of them.

They’re available starting May 16 through the Bean Box website. Pour yourself a big cup of Jerry and pretend you're sitting in Tom’s Restaurant.