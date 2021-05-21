1.6 Million Cases of Beans Were Just Recalled Due to Potential Health Risk

It was just earlier this week that a recall of canned black beans expanded. Now the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall on even more beans from another company.

Randall Foods has announced a recall of 1.6 million cases of beans, including pinto beans, kidney beans, navy beans, black beans, and garbanzo beans. The recall was initiated because of "manufacturing deviations," the announcement says, including a "nonfunctioning temperature indicating device" that raises the possibility that the beans weren't properly processed. That can lead to "premature spoilage or food-borne illness."

The recall includes the below varieties of beans which are packaged in glass jars and distributed from March 1, 2019, through May 15 of this year. The beans were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Here are the varieties included in the recall, all of which have a "best by" date prior to January 1, 2025.

Randall Great Northern Beans - 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Pinto Beans - 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randal Mixed Beans - 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Kidney Beans - 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Navy Beans - 48-ounce and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Black Beans - 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Garbanzo Beans - 24-ounce and 15.4-ounce varieties

Randall Ultimate 4-Bean Mix - 48-ounce

Randall Organic Great Northern Beans - 48-ounce

If you have any of the above products, chuck them in the bin or return them to the place of purchase to get a full refund.