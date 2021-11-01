A Bear Broke Into a California Home for Leftover KFC

Unwanted house guests are just part of homeownership. There are in-laws that overstay their welcome, bugs that sneak in to mooch off your heat, and, in some places, the occasional bear. In places like California, bears in the house are simply par for the course, especially, as one homeowner learned, when you leave out tasty food.

John Holden, a Sierra Madre resident, recently returned to his house to a surprise visitor. According to ABC7, his front door was wide open, and a bear was inside chowing down on leftover KFC. Holden did what anyone in that situation would do: he whipped out his phone and recorded the bear.

Footage shared with the news outlet shows the furry yet ferocious animal sitting on Holden's counter eating a bucket of fried food. The bear wasn't alone. However, it was the only one who was caught enjoying the secret recipe.

Holden told ABC7 he encountered a bear outside as well and that there was at least one more in the house. Holden told ABC7 bears are common where he lives, but this is the first time he's found one inside his house.

"I've had a lot of other encounters with them," he told ABC7. "I've actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place."

According to Holden, the bears were in no rush to sneak off after stealing his leftovers. The animals stopped to lounge in his yard, only leaving after a series of loud noises from the homeowner.

As pre-hibernation meals go, KFC isn't a bad choice. Apparently, it's finger-and-paw-licking good.