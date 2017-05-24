News

This Man Captured the Terrifying Start of a Bear Attack

By Published On 05/24/2017 By Published On 05/24/2017
Richard Wesley

Trending

related

This Job Will Literally Pay You to Cuddle With Cats

related

The First Big 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Promises War and Dragons

related

Arizona Hiker Almost Freezes to Death Chasing Free Pizza

related

This is What 3,000 Bees Will Do to Your Face

Like these bikers proved earlier in May, there are few things more terrifying than seeing a bear charging at you in the wild. That's the situation Richard Wesley found himself in this spring while on a bow hunting trip in Fire River, Ontario. (He wasn't hunting bears.)

In the video, captured by Wesley on a head-mounted camera, the bear doesn't seem to mind Wesley's presence initially. But as Wesley attempts to scare off the approaching black bear, the situation turns faster than milk left overnight on the counter. The bear charges and as it knocks the hunter over, the camera flies off. It lands next to a puddle, with its red record light reflecting off the water, as though this is the end of a gruesome found footage film.

Fortunately, it wasn't a tragic end for Wesley. "I should have shot a long time ago," he says into the camera after he retrieves it. That sentiment is accompanied by a fair deal of relieved cursing.  

Wesley emerged with only "a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down," he wrote on YouTube. "Genuinely happy that this was a non fatal or tragic outcome."

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Story About Mr. Rogers Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye
News

related

READ MORE
The World's Largest Flying Butt Returns to the Skies
News

related

READ MORE
Watch Kevin Spacey Somehow Out-Swear Gordon Ramsay
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More