This Bear Scared the Hell Out of a Driver Who Got Their Window Up Just In Time

Sometimes you run into a bear when you're out in nature. It's not really surprising. If you're where bears live, you might see a bear. There are a whole lot of instructions available about what to do during a bear encounter. The instructions are... intimidating. Especially when the National Park Service suggests you play dead when attacked by a brown bear or "concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear's face and muzzle" if it's a black bear.
However, there's one obvious takeaway from this video posted by a Russian YouTube account. If you're in a car when you encounter a bear, keep your windows rolled up. Though, the people in the car seemed to be momentarily unsure if the window needed to be all the way up, they are probably pleased about the decision to get it up in the end.
As a small bear approached the car, it made a sudden a lunge toward the window that did two things. 1. Scared the hell out of them. 2. Presumably made them really glad the windows were up. That bear could have had a paw inside the car before they had time to react.
So, lesson learned. Windows up. Bears outside the car.
h/t Digg
