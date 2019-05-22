Family of Bears Climb Into Man's Car, Try to Drive It

If you've ever doubted the old adage that you should be careful what you wish for, you may want to have a word with one man who was desperately hoping to see a bear while visiting Tennessee. His wish did in fact come true, but under some rather, uh, unexpected circumstances. He caught a whole family of curious hirsute four-pawed beasts climbing into his car, and trying to drive it.
Chad Morris, a barber from Kentucky, was visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee last week and told his friends one of his goals was to see a bear while he was there. He didn't have to look very hard to find one, because at one point he discovered a trio of black bear cubs climbing through the driver's side window of his parked car. He got a close enough look to snap a few photos, and noticed they were lounging around inside, acting as if they were getting ready to take it for a spin. He made the wise decision to keep a safe distance, though, after spotting the cub's mom lurking nearby.
“I was telling my friends, I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear you know?" Morris said in an interview with NBC affiliate WFIE. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like nah, I’ll pass.”
Gatlinburg, which sits alongside the Smoky Mountain National Park, is known for its emboldened bear population (notably, one made a surprise appearance on a popular restaurant's patio there last year).
Morris was able to capture some pretty remarkable pics of the encounter, and posted them on Facebook. The bears eventually made their way out of the car and didn't mess with the outside of the vehicle, but they did claw off part of a seat inside, and left some serious bite marks on a water bottle that was sitting in a cup holder.
“You can see where the bear too a chunk out of the seat," Morris said. "Of course my cup was right in the middle and that’s where they got a hold of the cup.”
On the bright side, at least the bears didn't actually manage to drive the car away.
