This Very Relatable Bear Decided to Take a Load Off in Homeowner's Hammock

When you simply consider the superficial differences between us, bears and humans have very little in common. Bears are completely covered in hair, walk on all fours, and are armed with the sort of menacing claws needed to kill fish. But dig a little deeper and it's clear that we both have several similar interests, including but not limited to enjoying long snoozes, protecting our young at all costs, and, as it turns out, relaxing in hammocks.
And in case you have any doubt about that last one, check out this recent footage of a bear lounging like a pro in one woman's backyard hammock.
In the clip, you can see a black bear shamelessly cozying up inside a woven hammock in what is clearly a suburban backyard. That backyard belongs to Michelle Baber of Asheville, North Carolina, who caught the whole episode on camera, and says that while bear sightings are fairly common in the area, this is the first time she's seen one take a load off in her hammock. And much like some hammock-loving humans, it also had a little trouble adjusting to the wobbly web beneath it.
“It went to the hammock and got in and then fell out once,” she told The News & Observer in an interview. “There was another bear waiting for him and he moved on. I went to the back of the house to tell my husband and when I walked back up I saw him again.”
Frankly, it shouldn't come as much of a shock that the big, hairy mammal was so tempted by such a comfortable place to chill since it's pretty clear they already know how to kick back and relax like the best of 'em.
h/t Mashable
