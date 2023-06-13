This Bear Just Couldn't Resist a Lazy Florida Beach Day

It looks like the stereotype has evolved. It isn't just "Florida Men" or "Florida People" anymore—now, the descriptor has extended to the animal realm, since the Florida fauna seems to be partaking in uniquely odd activities as well.

Let's take this one bear, for example. A black bear was recently spotted at a Florida beach while it was doing exactly what beachgoers were doing too: taking a dip by the shore.

As CNN reports, Destin's beach was in shock on Sunday when the animal was identified. After taking a refreshing dip through the Gulf of Mexico, the bear reportedly ran up the shore. According to witnesses, the fuzzy fellow came from pretty far, and at first it was difficult to pin down what kind of animal it was—which is understandable, considering that our brains are probably not wired to expect to see a bear swimming in a Florida beach.

Some beachgoers even recorded a video of the wild encounter, and it is now circulating online. After making it to the shore and scaring off a few people and children (some of whom are, understandably, heard screaming in the recording), the bear reportedly ran off, according to a witness on site.