Bears Break Into Pizzeria, Learn to Open Doors, and Have a Pizza Party

The owners of Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, Colorado arrived to work Sunday and found a surprising scene. The kitchen was a mess, and a look at security cameras cleared things up. A few bears broke into the kitchen overnight and helped themselves to a little food.
"BEARS!" reads the video's caption on Facebook. "Momma and her 2 cubs break into Antonio’s, proceed to eat our dough and find their way to the salami."
The bears show incredible dexterity, making like Velociraptors in Jurassic Park and opening doors by themselves.
The pizzeria owners have made a point on Facebook of saying they'll make sure they've taken precautions against a future invasion, but they aren't upset. They've been having conversations with anyone who comments on their post, noting humans have encroached on the territory of local wildlife.
"Every dumpster in town is now bear proof which leaves only our homes, cars and businesses," the business writes. "While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower. We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses."
The bears involved in the pizza party were not harmed after the incident.
Antonio's added that they cleaned up and were open by noon the next day.
[h/t K99]
