Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

Like a statue of Wayne Gretzky floating in maple syrup and covered with cheese curds and gravy, this is pretty damn Canadian.
Jordan Cote of Sooke, British Columbia was drawn outside when he heard his tenant's dog barking on the deck. In the backyard, he discovered a black bear and her two cubs milling about like high schoolers at a Tim Hortons. “I didn’t even realize what was going on until I walked around the corner and the two cubs were attached to the mama bear’s leg,” Cote told CTV Vancouver.
Cote brought the dog inside and came out to take a video. He politely said to the bears, "I need you guys to go. 'Kay?" The bears responded with the same kindness, turning and heading back into the woods. Naturally, Cote appreciated their cooperation. "Thank you. I have to go to work," he called to the departing bears. "Hope you enjoyed my yard. Have a good day."
He later posted the video to a community Facebook group with the caption, "How a Canadian responds to wildlife." There's clearly a joking undertone, but it's still awfully Canadian any way you look at it.
If only we could all show the same civility to each other in tense situations. There was no chirping, just a polite, honest exchange. Cote and his neighborhood black bear family are truly an example to us all.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.