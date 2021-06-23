The Viral Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Skater Launched a Boozy Juice Box

Nathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208, rolled into the spotlight in early 2021 with a TikTok video showcasing his love of cranberry juice, good music, and cruising around on his skateboard . The clip led to viral success and social media fame, and now Apodaca's cashing in by launching a boozy cranberry juice drink with BeatBox , a company that creates "party punch."

The drink is called Cranberry Dreams Cosmo, a play on both Apodaca's love of cranberry juice and his viral video set to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." TMZ was first to report the news that everyone's favorite Tiktok skater had teamed up with BeatBox. The company has several other party punch flavors, including Fresh Watermelon, Peach Punch, and Pink Lemonade.

Each drink boasts an incredibly high booze content of 11.1% ABV. Basically, if you're going to drink these, drink them with caution. Definitely don't try skateboarding after you've had a few.

Cranberry Dreams Cosmo will be available at grocery stores, liquor stores, and convenience stores nationwide in late June. You can check this store locator to see which stores near you sell it. If none do, it'll be for sale online by early July.

Each boozy juice box sells for $3.99, which is cheaper than hitting up the bar but maybe too much for the hangover you'll surely have if you drink too many. If you need a cure for that, we've tested a few.