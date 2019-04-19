A New 'Beauty and the Beast' Themed Bar Is Coming to Disney World

If you're lucky enough to get to check out the new Star Wars park at Disney World later this year, you'll have a brand new spot to wind down at the end of the day. The sprawling resort just announced that it's opening a big Beauty and the Beast-themed lounge and bar, inspired by the 2017 live action remake of the original movie.
Set to open at some point in 2019, the new space in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will take over what was formerly Mizner's Lounge and Commander Porter's on the hotel's second floor. It will feature four distinct spaces, according to the official Disney Parks blog, each inspired by different elements from Beauty and the Beast. Inside, you'll be able to hang at the large signature bar, which will be illuminated by a huge gold chandelier modeled after Belle's flowing ball gown. There will also be a "library" room decked out in classical baroque design and French furniture, and a garden room that evokes the enchanted forest surrounding the Beast's castle. To round it all out, the yet-unnamed spot will feature an outdoor patio that's meant to feel like the Beast's garden terrace.
Details on when exactly the lounge and bar is slated to open (and what will be on the menu) aren't public yet, and the only look inside so far is from an artist's rendering (shown above). Disney certainly isn't known for skimping on its properties, so if you're looking for a nice place to kick back with a cocktail after trekking through the Magic Kingdom and beyond, you'll likely have another great place to go.
h/t Travel & Leisure
