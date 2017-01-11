This Pissed Off Beaver Destroyed Christmas Decorations Inside a Dollar Store

The holiday spirit is an infectious thing, palpable enough to affect scores of mammals throughout America, such as this nefarious Beaver. He just happens to want nothing to do with it.

On Monday, law enforcement officials in St. Mary’s, Maryland were called to a Dollar General store, where they encountered a Beaver completely ransacking an aisle of Christmas decorations. According to multiple reports, the Beaver entered the store, presumably poised to save some cash on holiday home decor. When the animal discovered it had been ogling fake Christmas trees, it went ballistic, like an angry dad on Black Friday.