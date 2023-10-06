This Viral Advice Aims to Keep Your Next Vacation Bedbug-Free

By now you've heard of the bedbug outbreak taking over Paris. You've also probably heard people telling those who visited the City of Lights in recent weeks to never return to the US, lest they bring with them those little insects. But a bunch of Americans being trapped in Paris isn't exactly a long-term solution. Fortunately, we don't have to abandon tourists, travel, or the city of Paris, in order to safeguard ourselves from bringing bedbugs into our homes. Enter the bedbug protocol. In a recent X thread, host of NPR's It's Been a Min Brittany Luse shared her approach to traveling—one that assumes everywhere is a potential haven for bedbugs.

In the above tweet, Luse is correct—while Paris may be grabbing the headlines now, bedbugs are too common for anyone's comfort. There's even an annual ranking of the cities with the most bedbug infestations. The bedbug protocol isn't just a '90s Hollywood thriller-style name. Luse outlined steps that she takes whenever she leaves the house to reduce the likelihood of bringing the bugs back into your home. Part of this involves making sure that what you wear into your home isn't a carrier. According to Hawx Pest Control, bedbugs can live on your clothes for months at a time. Coats and outerwear are top carriers. Luse's protocol (and the advice of countless bedbug experts) calls for making sure to shake out coats before entering the house, and washing them or dry cleaning them before storing them.

Luse also makes sure to check hotels for signs of bedbug infestations. A viral TikTok from earlier this year showed how to thoroughly check your hotel room for bedbugs immediately upon first checking in.

Earlier this week, bedbug expert Martin Seeley, the CEO and mattress expert at MattressNextDay, also told Thrillist to look for the signs of bedbug infestations. Luse's advice mirrors some of the advice Seeley told Thrillist for people traveling back from Paris—so it is doubly advisable to follow it. Putting your belongings in plastic bags after you wear them will prevent the spread of bedbugs and also might suffocate them during the journey home, preventing them from reproducing. Getting a good mattress protector can also ensure that if the bugs do make it past your fortresses of bedbug defense, at least you won't have to throw out your mattress in the case that those bugs are able to sneak into your home.

