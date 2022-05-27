This Company Made a Countertop Joint-Rolling Machine

Keurig changed the game in coffee, for better or worse. Naturally, there have been companies that have tried to replicate the one-touch countertop model Keurig popularized. Keurig-like machines for cocktails are complicated and haven't quite made things as simple as they are for coffee. The same could be said for ones for ice cream, tortillas, brewing, or cookies.

Beed may have found something that works for a Keurig-like machine while keeping things relatively simple. Rolling joints. It's a countertop joint rolling machine that the company claims "rolls a fresh joint as easily as you make a cup of coffee." Once you get the rolling paper and weed-filled pod in the machine, it pops out a joint in just 20 seconds.