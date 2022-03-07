83 Beef Jerky Products Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Those who love to stop by the gas station for a little salty, dried meat treat just can’t catch a break. Beef sticks have been recalled and subject to a public health alert in recent weeks. Now, a variety of beef jerky is being recalled due to the potential for Listeria contamination.

Boyd Specialties is recalling more than 1,600 pounds of jerky, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on March 4. That includes 83 different products from a wide variety of companies. FSIS detected Listeria in Boyd's products and discovered a problem during the follow-up testing.

Products made by Boyd on February 23 are the only concerns, for now, the notice states. All of the recalled meat has the establishment number “EST. 40269” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were distributed to stores across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

There are a lot of products, as noted above. That list can be seen on this PDF from FSIS. It includes brands like 2 Broke Bartenders, The Classy Cow Beef Jerky Co., The Country’s Best Jerky, Durbin Farms Market, Gold Mine Jerky Company, Humboldt Jerky Co., Jerked Out Jerky, Killer Jerky, MI Jerky Co., Old South, Ranchview Jerky Co., Rock Ridge Jerky, Smokehouse Jerky Co., Texas Family Jerky, The Village Sweet Shoppe, and others.

The company says that, at this point, no illnesses have been reported in association with these jerky products. However, it still recommends that you throw out the jerky or return it to the place of purchase if you’ve got them at home (or sitting in the glove compartment of your car).