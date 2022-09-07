Beef Jerky Has Been Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria

Magnolia Provision Company has recalled beef jerky that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on September 6.

The company is recalling 497 pounds of beef jerky, which might not seem like a lot of meat, but it does add up to a lot of packages when the beef jerky comes in packages that weigh as little as two ounces.

All of the recalled jerky products were products on August 25, 2022. Here are the three products you're looking for.

Two-ounce, eight-ounce, and 16-ounce packages of "Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib Flavored Beef Jerky" with "EXP 8/25/23" on the back of the package.



In addition to that specific expiration date, the recalled packages have "EST. 8091" stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The jerky was distributed to stores nationwide.

The recall started when the company got confirmation of the presence of listeria on a "product contact surface" from a third-party lab. Fortunately, at the time the recall was issued, there were no reported cases of sickness.

If you have these products at home, you're encouraged to throw them out or return them for a refund. More details, including label images, are available on the FSIS recall page.