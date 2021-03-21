USDA Issues 'Public Health Alert' Over Beef & Lamb Products That Were Never Inspected

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for beef and lamb products from One Meat Corp. in California, which does business as Eastern Asia Trading Corporation.

The health alert was issued because the products were produced without any inspection from the FSIS. That's not what you're hoping for when you buy meat at the store. Some of the products have the establishment number "EST. 45557" inside the USDA mark of inspection, but the USDA alert says that's not accurate. The meat was distributed by Weee! Corporation, an online retailer.

These products are part of an alert rather than a recall because "it is believed that the affected products are no longer available to be purchased by consumers." Though, the alert says that the agency is concerned that people may still have the meat in their freezer. The notice being an alert instead of a recall does not change the outcome. The FSIS recommends you do not eat any of the impacted food.

The recalled products include:

One-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “BEEF OMASUM TRIPES.”

One-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “GROUND LAMB” with “Production date 12/26/2020."

One-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUTTED BEEF FOR BBQ” with “Production date 7/31/2020."

One-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CHINESE LAMB BBQ.”

Two-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUTED BEEF LIGAMENT.”

Approx. one-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CHINESE BEEF BBQ.”

One-pound packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUBED LAMB FOR BBQ SET.”

If you've got any of these around, FSIS recommends you return them to where you purchased them for a refund.