Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

The beef was distributed through four states in July.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 8/2/2021 at 8:09 PM

beef recall 2021
Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli

The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. 

The recall was initiated when FSIS detected the potential for foodborne illness during a routine inspection. Though, at this time, there are no reports of illness due to the consumption of this beef. The recall notes that E. coli is "a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism."

If you have this beef in your fridge or freezer, you should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.