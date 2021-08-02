Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli

The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

The recall was initiated when FSIS detected the potential for foodborne illness during a routine inspection. Though, at this time, there are no reports of illness due to the consumption of this beef. The recall notes that E. coli is "a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism."

If you have this beef in your fridge or freezer, you should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.