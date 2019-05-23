Over 62,000 Pounds of Beef Is Being Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contimination

If your Memorial Day plans include firing up the grill to kick off BBQ season in earnest, you may want to be extra careful about what's on the menu. A massive recall of over 62,000 pounds of raw beef was just issued over concerns of E. coli contamination days ahead of the huge holiday weekend.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a nationwide recall of more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef for possible E. coli contamination after a random sampling indicated a bunch of meat from an Aurora, Illinois-based company may be tainted with the bacteria. The recall specifies that the potentially contaminated meat was packed on April 19 by Aurora Packing Company, Inc. and distributed across the country.
According to the USDA announcement, the recall affects a variety of more than 40 different cuts including ribeyes, short ribs, and brisket. It also specifies that products included in the 31-ton batch are marked "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and that they were shipped nationwide for distribution and further processing. The USDA is classifying this as a "Class I" recall, which suggests there's a high probability that use of the product will cause "serious, adverse health consequences or death." Fortunately, there haven't been any reports of people getting sick due to the affected meat, but if you have any you've been storing in the freezer, you may want to give it a double check before cooking.
It goes without saying that you don't want to get E. coli poisoning, but in case you weren't sure, it can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for anywhere from two to eight days after exposure.
Stay safe out there, and maybe opt for Beyond Burgers this weekend?
h/t CBS News
