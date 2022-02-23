More Than 5,500 Pounds of Beef Sticks Have Been Recalled

Missouri's Frickenschmidt Foods has announced a recall of 5,795 pounds of its beef sticks.

The problem is quite different than the rodent infestation that caused the recent Family Dollar recall. Frickenschmidt's recall was launched due to misbranding identified by a distributor. Its ready-to-eat beef sticks contain wheat but state they're "gluten free" on the label, according to a notice from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Though it impacts thousands of pounds of beef, the recall is for just a single product. High Protein Snack Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick, per FSIS, which has images of the label available for reference. Those beef sticks come individually wrapped in a 1.5-ounce package. The lots impacted have the establishment number "M33928" on the label in blue ink.

The company says that the product was shipped nationwide to retail locations and was also available for purchase online. Fortunately, there have not been any reports of adverse effects, according to Frickenschmidt. Though, customers are urged by FSIS to throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.