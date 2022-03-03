4 Beef Stick Brands Are Part of a Public Health Alert Issued This Week

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on beef sticks. An alert isn't quite the same as a recall. There's cause for concern on the part of the USDA and FSIS, but the companies have not issued a formal recall.

Misbranding is the reason for the recall. The FSIS says the alert on "ready-to-eat (RTA) meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated seasoning mix that has been recalled by the produced." PS Seasoning believes that there is undeclared wheat in the mix, which led to the misbranding.

A similar recall was issued in late February on beef sticks from Frickenschmidt Foods.

FSIS adds, "This situation is currently evolving, which means additional products may be added." Each of the products that are part of the alert as of March 1 have the establishment number "EST. 44972," "EST. 46312," or "EST. 44869" in the USDA mark of inspection. Those products include:

Wyoming Authentic Honey BBQ Seasoned Angus Beef Stick

Wyoming Authentic Honey BBQ Seasoned Angus Beef Bites

HBBQ Sticks sold at The Durand Smokehouse in Wisconsin

HBBQ With Cheese sold at The Durand Smokehouse in Wisconsin

Honey BBQ Beef Jerky sold at The Durand Smokehouse in Wisconsin

LeRoy Meats & Catering Honey BBQ Snack Sticks

LeRoy Meats & Catering Sweet N Sassy Snack Sticks

two-ounce and eight-ounce packages of Smokehouse Honey BBQ Flavored Meat Snack Sticks

The Smokehouse products were only distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while the Wyoming sticks were distributed across the country. The beef from The Durand Smokehouse and LeRoy Meats were sold exclusively in Wisconsin. More details and images of the packaging are available from the USDA.

The FSIS is telling anyone holding these beef sticks to skip eating them. You can throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.