This Craft Beer Advent Calendar Is Going to Get You Through the Holidays

A t-shirt from a college you didn't attend. A gift card to a chain restaurant that doesn't have locations where you live. A spice grinder even though your family knows your favorite meal is anything that can be made in the microwave in five minutes or less. We've all received bad gifts. It happens. But there are some gifts that, while they might not be a knockout, you know won't go to waste.

A giant box of beer fits that latter category. The Give Them Beer advent calendar is a box of beer, and basically anyone you gift this box of 12 thirst-quenching brews is going to be pleased. That includes you. You can give this box to you. (You should give yourself beer. You deserve it.)

The box comes with 12 craft beers (or beer from former craft breweries that have been purchase by big beer companies). For the $79 the 12-pack costs, you're getting some good ones, including some beers that aren't cheap.

We don't have a desire to ruin the surprise, but some of what you're going to find inside comes from breweries like Stone , Founders, Bell's , Coppertail, Oskar Blues, Green Bench, Cigar City, and more.

This year's batch is about half IPAs, but you're also getting an imperial stout, a trippel, a gose, and more. So, you're not going to just get a whole bunch of hops for your trouble. There's a mix going on.

Additionally, Give Them Beer will let you give loved ones other drinks too. There's a wine advent calendar and, yes, even a hard seltzer advent calendar. It's truly going to be a merry holiday season.