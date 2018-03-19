Here's How to Pull Off the Ultimate Taco Dinner Party for Under $30

This Amazing Frito Pie Is the Ultimate Texas Comfort Food
Tacos may seem like the ultimate dinner party dish because they're reliably good and so easy to make, but that doesn't mean you should take them lightly. You can't just throw some seasoned ground beef and random toppings into tortillas and expect to win over your guests. They need to be good. They need to be worth the trip to your apartment. We'll show you how to pull it off -- and serve tacos that'll blow your friends away -- for cheap.
In a new episode of Thrillist's series, $30 Dinner Party, host Lee Kalpakis heads to Ridgewood, Queens to meet up with Will Staford, who recently moved to NYC and wants to win over his new roommates with delicious food. Before Will came along, their old roommate regularly made great taco dinners for the household, so his plan is to one-up his predecessor with an even better taco dinner. Lee has just the plan for him: beer-braised carnitas tacos, refried beans, red cabbage slaw, and beer-rita punch to help wash it all down.
Watch as Lee and Will plot out the meal, grab all of the needed ingredients, cook each dish step-by-step together, and finally, serve the big taco dinner to his roommates. The tacos are a hit and everyone at the table is thoroughly impressed. Even better yet, the whole meal cost less than $30, with a grand total of just $28.26. That said, Lee and Will achieved their two goals: they pulled off a satisfying taco dinner party under a budget, and Will won over his new roommates. In fact, they loved the tacos so much that Will may end up cooking them a lot more than he may have bargained for.
Grocery list with prices
- 2 white onions -- $1.00
- 1 bunch of cilantro -- $0.99
- 3 limes -- $0.99
- 3 pounds boneless pork shoulder -- $2.97
- 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo -- $1.19
- 2 24-ounce cans of Mexican beer -- $3.98
- 1 jar cumin -- $2
- 1 pound dried pinto beans, rinsed and drained -- 1.39
- 1 small head of red cabbage -- $0.69
- 1 bunch scallions -- $0.99
- 1 pint tequila -- $7.99
- 1 tube frozen concentrate limeade -- $2.59
- 1 package corn tortillas -- $1.49
Total price: $28.26
Pantry staples you'll need
- Salt
- Pepper
- Oils
- Vinegars
- Garlic
- Cayenne
- Garlic powder
- Oregano
- Paprika
- Ketchup
- Hot sauce
- Flour
- Sugar
- Butter
- Baking powder
- Baking soda
- Vanilla
- Cinnamon
- Red pepper flakes
Beer-braised carnitas
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 5 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 cup Mexican beer
- 1 cup water
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 white onion, diced
- Corn tortillas, for serving
Directions:
- Bring Dutch oven, or heavy-bottomed pan to high heat and add oil.
- In a large bowl, toss together the pork shoulder with salt, black pepper and cumin, then place in the Dutch oven.
- Sear the pork shoulder and flip to evenly brown both sides. Add chipotle, beer, water, garlic, and half an onion to pot, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about an hour or until the pork is tender.
- Uncover, and continue to simmer until the pork is easily shreddable, about 30-45 minutes. Use tongs or a wooden spoon to shred the pork.
- Serve with warmed tortillas, chopped white onion, slaw and a squeeze of lime.
Refried beans
Ingredients:
- 1 pound dried pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 white onion, cut in half
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 chipotle in adobo
- 5 teaspoons Kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin
Directions:
- In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, cover beans with 3 inches cold water. Add half the onion and 2 cloves of garlic. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, add 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Simmer for 1 hour, or until beans are tender, adding more water if broth gets too dry. (You should have at least 1-2 cups of broth remaining for blending your beans.)
- Remove onion and garlic from the beans. Add beans, 1 cup of broth and chipotles in adobe to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Meanwhile, chop the other half of the onion and the remaining garlic clove. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add onion and garlic and cook until both are softened. Sprinkle cumin over the vegetables and stir to combine. Once onion and garlic are softened, but not burning, pour in bean mixture. Let fry until the sides begin to cake, then continue to fry and stir until they are the desired thickness. Taste and season with remaining 1 or 2 teaspoons of salt, depending.
Red cabbage slaw
Ingredients:
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- A pinch sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced
- ½ cup scallions, chopped
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk lime juice, sugar, and oil together until sugar is dissolved. Add to the bowl: cabbage, scallions, cilantro, dressing, salt, and pepper and toss until vegetables are coated.
Beer-rita Punch
Ingredients:
- 1 pint tequila
- 40 ounces Mexican beer
- 1 (12-ounce) tube frozen limeade concentrate
- 4 cups water
- Ice for serving
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a punch bowl and mix thoroughly. Serve over ice.
