'Beer Goggles' Are Real, But They Don't Work How You Think They Work

Anyone with experience hanging at a dive bar after last call has seen impromptu romance bloom -- seemingly from nowhere and often sloppily -- but scientific research has been scant in the realm of beer googles. Well, until now.

Using a random pool of women and men, researchers at University Hospital in Basel, Switzerland, discovered that drinking beer makes it easier to view sexually explicit images. Chief among the findings, researchers found that beer affects the way you see emotions.

“We found that drinking a glass of beer helps people see happy faces faster, and enhances concern for positive emotional situations,” said lead researcher, Professor Matthias Liecht.