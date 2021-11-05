The Empire State Building Is Releasing a Beer That You Can Only Get on the 86th Floor
The Craft + Carry Pop-Up will be open throughout the month of November.
Sometimes, even in your own city, you've gotta set aside your "I'm a local" ego and do something touristy for the sake of it. But not Times Square. You can skip that.
The Empire State Building, on the other hand, objectively has some of the best 360 views New York City has got to offer. And now, you can toss back a brewski while you're taking it in. The landmark is bringing beer distributor Craft + Carry to its 86th floor with a pop-up brewery, and the menu happens to include an all-new beer with it, appropriately dubbed View from the Top of the Empire State Building Hazy IPA.
The limited-edition Empire State Building-inspired IPA is a hazy IPA with flaked oats, Amarillo, and Citra hops that's billed as a "tropical traffic jam of flavor."
Throughout the entire month of November, guests can partake in the Empire State Building's collaboration with Five Boroughs Brewing Co., as well as other beers, snacks, and Junior's Cheesecake. The pop-up will be open Thursday 4 pm through 10 pm and Friday through Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm.
Here's the full Craft + Carry Pop-Up beer menu ($9):
- View From the Top of the Empire State Building Hazy IPA (Five Boroughs Brewing Co.)
- Finback IPA (Finback Brewing)
- Spirit of '76 American Pils (Gun Hill Brewing Company)
- Janiak Maniac German Pils (Kings County Brewing Collective)
- Bone Dry Hard Seltzer (Orchard Hill)
- Past Curfew Pilsner (Broken Bow Brewing)
Snag a Smart Water, Bagel Chips and Hummus Cups, Cup of Beef Chili, or slice of Junior's Cheesecake to wash down your beer, too.