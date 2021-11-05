The Empire State Building Is Releasing a Beer That You Can Only Get on the 86th Floor

Sometimes, even in your own city, you've gotta set aside your "I'm a local" ego and do something touristy for the sake of it. But not Times Square. You can skip that.

The Empire State Building, on the other hand, objectively has some of the best 360 views New York City has got to offer. And now, you can toss back a brewski while you're taking it in. The landmark is bringing beer distributor Craft + Carry to its 86th floor with a pop-up brewery, and the menu happens to include an all-new beer with it, appropriately dubbed View from the Top of the Empire State Building Hazy IPA.

The limited-edition Empire State Building-inspired IPA is a hazy IPA with flaked oats, Amarillo, and Citra hops that's billed as a "tropical traffic jam of flavor."