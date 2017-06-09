Beer Truck-Chip Truck Collision Turns Florida Highway into a Frat House

It's not unusual for beer and potato chips to collide -- in your mouth, at least. However, the sudsy junk food pairing was taken to a whole new level when a beer truck and a chip truck collided on a Florida highway, essentially turning the road into a giant, soggy snack bowl.
Authorities shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 95 for nearly four hours on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer loaded with Busch beer and a box truck stuffed with Frito-Lay products, according to a report NBC News. The collision caused the chip truck to overturn and left a huge mess of Doritos and busted beer cans all over the road. The mess was so big, authorities called in an entire SigEp chapter to help clean things up. Just kidding. They brought in a front-end loader to deal with the debris.
Luckily, nobody was hurt in the crash, but as Sergeant Kim Montes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol, explained to NBC News, "[Y]ou had Doritos and Busch beer all over I-95. That's like a Super Bowl commercial right there." In the end, the Frito-Lay truck driver got a ticket for failing to maintain a lane, according to a report by Florida Today, but that's nothing compared to the staggering loss of chips and cheap beer. It was a sad, sad day for the sustenance of bachelors.
But as Tommy Boy would say, "I swear I've seen a lot of stuff in my life, but that... was... awesome."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can only imagine what the scene smells like right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.