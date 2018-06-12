A Swarm of Bees Made an Entire Soccer Field Throw Itself to the Ground Mid-Game

The World Cup is just around the corner, so it's time for Americans to figure out how to care about soccer again. Since sometimes all you need is a way in, allow us to suggest this: a video of an entire field of soccer players throwing themselves on the ground mid-game for seemingly no reason.
But there is a reason: Bees were swarming the field. Honestly, a pack of wolves would be preferable. This happened in the 27th minute of a match in Portoviejo, Ecuador between Liga de Portoviejo and Manta FC. Announcers were completely at a loss as athletes and officials took to the prone position until one of them caught on.
"We're being informed it's because of a bee attack," he said. "I should be taking cover as well."
One of his colleagues added: "Yes, there's a bee attack and we're all protecting ourselves as best we can."
The tied game was paused for over five minutes as they waited for the bees to clear out, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The substitutes on the Manta team were the first to realize that they were under siege and warned the players on the field.
Once the buzzing hellions left the stadium, the game was resumed and no serious injuries reported. Manta FC technically won with 3 to 2, but if we're honest, the bees carried the day.
