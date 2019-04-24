Behr Will Pay You $10K to Explore the U.S. & Canada All Summer to Find New Paint Colors

"Color names are crazy, man." Close your eyes and you can practically hear it coming from a stoner looking through a jumbo pack of crayons. It does raise a good question, though, because how the heck do colors get their names, and who gets choose them? Well, play your cards right and the answer may be you.
If you think you have it in you to dream up new names for colors, the folks at Behr Paint are hiring a new "Color Explorer" who'll get to travel all across the United States and Canada this summer in search of inspiration to create names for totally new Behr Paint hues. Besides earning bragging rights for adding to the color palette, you'll also make a cool $10,000, and all your travel expenses will be covered, according to a spokesperson for the company.
If you do get the job, you'll set off on a jam-packed journey to a variety of particularly colorful destinations, including Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Charleston, South Carolina's "Rainbow Row," a music festival, plus plenty more locations that have yet to be decided. During each stop, you'll be tasked with capturing detailed field notes and photos, while sharing your experience on social media and Behr's blog. You'll also buddy up with some of Behr color experts to fine-tune your approach and ultimately come up with some new paint color names.
To apply, you just need to fill out a simple registration form and submit a quick blurb (150 words of less) about what color inspires you most and why before the May 15 deadline. Beyond that, the only necessary qualifications are that you're at least 21 years-old, have a valid passport, and "love color."
Surely, you can do better than "Razzmatazz."
This Is the World's Longest Zipline
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.