The First Snow of the Season Sucked for Everyone Except This Panda

In case you had the pleasure of not leaving the house this week, winter storm Avery swallowed half the country on Thursday and Friday, bringing a bad time and a lot of gross winter weather to all. It was not, to say the least, a great time.
While the human occupants of these United States were resenting the sludge and ice and all the layers they had to put on in November, one panda was having a great time and living in the moment. As you can see in the video above, there's a lot we could learn from this bear.
That bear is Bei Bei, a giant panda who resides at Washington, DC's Smithsonian National Zoo, is 3-years-old, and knows how to appreciate a good snowfall. According to the zoo's description of the video, "The giant pandas are most active in cold weather and enjoy tumbling and rolling in snow." Yes, as this video proves, they certainly do.
Bei Bei climbs, Bei Bei rolls, Bei Bei does not complain about his commute.
When the second snow of the season comes, let's all try to be more like Bei Bei.
