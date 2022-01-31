Olympians Are Showing Off Their Beijing Digs & Luxe Remote-Controlled Beds

The world's most renowned athletes descended on Tokyo, Japan, this summer for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games—only to wind up sleeping on cardboard beds. This winter's Olympians in Beijing, China, however, got a major upgrade in the accommodations department.

Not only are the beds made of something other than cardboard (that's a start), according to US luge athlete Summer Britcher—who shared her digs in a now-viral TikTok video—the setup is actually quite luxe and includes a remote-controlled bed. "Not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it's as if the Beijing organizing committee said, 'how can we just absolutely just one-up Tokyo?'" Britcher said in the video.

In the video, Britcher shows how the bed can be adjusted via remote control, which appears to have six to eight settings. One of these settings is called "Zero-G."

"I'm in Zero-G mode now, and it's phenomenal," she says.

Needless to say, Tokyo athletes are jealous—and sounding off in the comment section. "Me watching this as a Tokyo athlete remembering how uncomfy the cardboard beds were," Paralympian Emma Schieck commented while team USA weightlifter Mattie Rogers chimed in, "I'm crying."