Everything We Know About the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony so Far

While it might seem like the Tokyo Olympics were just yesterday (hey, you wouldn't be too far off), we've already moved on to the 2022 Winter Games. But before we can get to the axel jumps and nose grabs, the world's most renowned athletes will parade through Beijing's National Stadium for the opening ceremony.

On February 4, the Games will kick off in the very same stadium where the 2008 Summer Olympics held their own opening and closing ceremonies, aka The Bird's Nest. While competitions begins two days prior with a round-robin stage of Mixed Doubles Curling, Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Winter Olympics—with NBC providing an unprecedented full day of coverage.

Per usual, organizers are remaining tight-lipped on the details of the time-honored tradition, but here's everything we know so far:

What will the 2022 opening ceremony look like?

The 2022 Winter Olympics feature the motto "faster, higher, stronger—together" and "together for a shared future" as their official slogan, which will be incorporated into the opening ceremony. According to Bleacher Report, the 100-minute program is set to include the traditional hoisting of flags and athlete parade, as well as an artistic show inspired by Chinese culture and history.

According to a spokesperson for the Beijing organizing committee's media department, Zhao Weidong, who spoke with the South China Morning Post, the opening ceremony will feature three different themes meant to showcase China's "willingness to pursue world peace."

According to the Bleacher Report, we should also expect "technological feats" reminiscent of the more than 1,800 drones that lit up Tokyo's opening ceremony last year.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

The ceremony was created by Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who also put together the 2008 opening ceremony. Unlike the 2008 version—which featured 15,000 performers—this year's will be scaled back with a group of just 3,000.

Apparently, 95% of those performers will be teenagers.

"For the first time in Olympic history, teenagers are invited on such a large scale to perform at the opening ceremony," deputy director of the National Stadium operation team and director of the Performance and Ceremony Division Wang Jun said, per the Blecher Report.

Will there be spectators at the opening ceremony?

International spectators are not permitted to attend the Olympic's opening ceremony. In fact, most foreigners are not even allowed into the country due to the ongoing pandemic. While organizers initially planned to open ticket sales to residents of mainland China as long as they met the International Olympic Committee's COVID safety requirements, that has since changed. The opening ceremony (as well as other Olympic events) will be open only to select spectators.

"Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on-site during the Games," the Olympic Committee announced on January 17. "The organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment for the athletes."