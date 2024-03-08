A Luggage 'Car Wash' in LA Had People Queued Up for Hours

Think about a car wash—equipped with those fluffy, rotating brushes and all—but make it a luggage wash. It's actually a thing, and you won't be surprised to hear that it's an LA thing.

If you're already scrambling to bring your Rimowa out there for a deep clean, we're actually about to disappoint you. The luggage wash in question was actually a pop-up hosted by Béis, the travel brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell, meaning that only Béis luggage could be taken there to be cleaned. Plus, the pop-up only lasted a couple of days—so you'll have to cross your fingers for another pop-up event of the sort if you're looking to take part.

That said, many people did take part in the so-called Béis Wash, with videos of long lines of luggage owners spilling out onto Melrose Avenue racking up thousands of views on TikTok.

But let's get into it—what actually is this Béis Wash? For two days late last month, the brand—which is known for its iconic pop-up activations—launched a washing station for Béis luggage in partnership with Scrub Daddy and Branch Basics. For the duration of the activation, Béis luggage owners could bring their bags to be scrubbed up for free. Decorated with car wash-inspired brushes and accent pieces, the Melrose Avenue temporary store welcomed guests looking for a good bag polishing, and gave out some useful travel gadgets, like luggage fresheners, tags, and many more.

People actually lined up for it, with TikTok serving as a witness. "When we left the line kept getting longer and longer," said one TikToker who showcased the event in a video.