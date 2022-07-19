Belize Drops All COVID-19 Entry Restrictions, Here's What You Need to Know

On July 15, the Belize Tourism Board announced that the entry restrictions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were no longer in place. The Government of Belize is still cautioning travelers to be careful about the spread of the BA.2 and BA.5 variants of the virus.

Now, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is not required for any traveling to Belize. This includes people traveling through both land and sea border points of entry. Additionally, the purchase of Belize Travel Health Insurance is now optional instead of mandatory. It is still encouraged for travelers because it can serve as a form of protection against any medical and non-medical emergency expenses.

"With the emergence of weaker variants of COVID-19 and with the global trend of restrictions being relaxed, the time has come to take the pressure off of our health systems," said Minister of Health and Wellness for Belize Kevin Bernard in a press release. "We've reached a level where it's now everyone's personal responsibility to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not."

If you plan to take a trip to Belize soon, keep in mind that international visitors are still required to book stays at a BTB Gold Standard-approved hotel. Thrillist also has a comprehensive guide on what to do once you arrive.