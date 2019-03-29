Belize Is Giving Away All-Expenses-Paid Trips to This Private Island

Now that spring has finally sprung and you’ve survived winter, there’s a good chance you’re feeling the itch to get the hell out of town for a bit. But because getting off work could be a major roadblock between you and a getaway, Belize is going to extraordinary lengths to bring you to its tropical shores without getting in trouble with your boss.
As the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) explains, nearly two thirds of American travelers work while vacationing, which has given way to the bizarre term bleisure -- a combination of business and leisure. The annual State of Business Travel Survey by National Car Rental found that 90% of millennials, 81% of Gen Xers, and 80% of baby boomers have engaged in “bleisure” travel in the last year. Belize is currently the fastest-growing Caribbean travel destination, and the BTB wants more working vacationers to feel welcome there. So, the country has turned bleisure into “Belizesure,” and introduced luxury co-working space that is way better than those ones popping up all over big cities in America.
“Not only is Belize a curious place -- it also is a productive place,” Karen Bevans, director of tourism for the BTB, said in a statement. “The Belizean tourism industry is fully committed to accommodating the needs of our guests, whether they’re seeking a rainforest adventure, world-class scuba diving along the Belieze Barrier Reef or a relaxing overwater bungalow to finish laying out the last slides of a presentation... if you must.”
Forget the snacks and beer offered at the co-working spaces we’ve come to know. Belize’s new co-working space is an overwater bungalow located in Tobacco Caye, a private island 10 miles off the coast of Belize. It boasts an open-concept layout, standing desks, a wellness center, parking, a boardroom, “pretty OK Wi-Fi,” and whatever else you need to get shit done. You can take a video tour of the space from your current desk, just in case you weren’t already sick of looking at the walls of your cubicle.
The BTB is currently accepting applications from travelers who want to give Belizesure a try for themselves. All you have to do is send and email to belizesure@gmail.com explaining why you deserve an all-expenses-paid five-day trip for two to Belize. The winners will get a chance to experience the overwater co-working bungalow space for themselves, as well as various other cool things to do in Belize -- after your conference calls are squared away, of course. To enter, you have to be at least 18 years-old and reside in the United States. The deadline to be chosen for this dream working vacation is April 9, 2019, so don’t sit around daydreaming about it for too long.
Working while you vacation isn’t ideal, but it doesn’t have to totally suck. You could be getting last minute work done steps from the beach, and we’d take that over a high-rise building with a ping pong table any day.
