Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped a New, Non-Dairy Version of Phish Food
Just like the OG, but won't torture our vegan and dairy-free pals.
It may be wearing seven layers, chugging hot toddies, face-planting on slick sidewalks degrees out right now, but ice cream isn't meant for a single season—even if it is the perfect remedy for sweaty summer months. Pile on the blankets and crank that radiator, because Ben & Jerry's is finally unleashing non-dairy Phish Food.
Now our dear, dairy-free friends can get in on the classic. The chocolatey pint, which features fudge fish, marshmallow and caramel swirls, is certified vegan, kosher, dairy-free, and gluten-free while maintaining its beloved creamy indulgence. You can thank the company's use of an almond milk base for that.
Like the original Phish Food, a portion of the sales of this new version will benefit The WaterWheel Foundation, an organization that works with social services, urban gardening, and environmentally-oriented non-profits. Eating ice cream is almost... philanthropic these days. The non-dairy Phish Food officially launched January 26, which means its likely on its way to your freezer aisle if it hasn't landed there already.
This isn't the first time our old pals Ben & Jerry have played with non-dairy. In fact, in recent years, the company has placed an increased emphasis on plant-based products.
"Plant-based eating is one of the biggest trends in the world and ice cream lovers everywhere have shouted for non-dairy/vegan options that rise to the levels of Ben & Jerry's euphoric awesomeness," CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a statement last year.
