Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped a New, Non-Dairy Version of Phish Food

Just like the OG, but won't torture our vegan and dairy-free pals.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 1/27/2021 at 2:27 PM

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

It may be wearing seven layers, chugging hot toddies, face-planting on slick sidewalks degrees out right now, but ice cream isn't meant for a single season—even if it is the perfect remedy for sweaty summer months. Pile on the blankets and crank that radiator, because Ben & Jerry's is finally unleashing non-dairy Phish Food. 

Now our dear, dairy-free friends can get in on the classic. The chocolatey pint, which features fudge fish, marshmallow and caramel swirls, is certified vegan, kosher, dairy-free, and gluten-free while maintaining its beloved creamy indulgence. You can thank the company's use of an almond milk base for that.

Like the original Phish Food, a portion of the sales of this new version will benefit The WaterWheel Foundation, an organization that works with social services, urban gardening, and environmentally-oriented non-profits. Eating ice cream is almost... philanthropic these days. The non-dairy Phish Food officially launched January 26, which means its likely on its way to your freezer aisle if it hasn't landed there already.  

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

This isn't the first time our old pals Ben & Jerry have played with non-dairy. In fact, in recent years, the company has placed an increased emphasis on plant-based products. 

"Plant-based eating is one of the biggest trends in the world and ice cream lovers everywhere have shouted for non-dairy/vegan options that rise to the levels of Ben & Jerry's euphoric awesomeness," CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a statement last year

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
