Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped a New, Non-Dairy Version of Phish Food

It may be wearing seven layers, chugging hot toddies, face-planting on slick sidewalks degrees out right now, but ice cream isn't meant for a single season—even if it is the perfect remedy for sweaty summer months. Pile on the blankets and crank that radiator, because Ben & Jerry's is finally unleashing non-dairy Phish Food.

Now our dear, dairy-free friends can get in on the classic. The chocolatey pint, which features fudge fish, marshmallow and caramel swirls, is certified vegan, kosher, dairy-free, and gluten-free while maintaining its beloved creamy indulgence. You can thank the company's use of an almond milk base for that.

Like the original Phish Food, a portion of the sales of this new version will benefit The WaterWheel Foundation, an organization that works with social services, urban gardening, and environmentally-oriented non-profits. Eating ice cream is almost... philanthropic these days. The non-dairy Phish Food officially launched January 26, which means its likely on its way to your freezer aisle if it hasn't landed there already.