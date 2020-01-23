Ben & Jerry's Debuts Whole Bags of Brownie Bites, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

One of the reasons I love Ben & Jerry's so much is its generosity. Every pint of ice cream is stuffed with impressive swirls of fudge, chunks of chewy brownies, and globs of cookie dough. I'd even venture to say that the cookie dough and brownie bits are often the most coveted part of ice cream. I've never heard of anyone ever complaining about too much cookie dough; only that the ice cream is getting in the way of all that raw, chocolate-chip studded goodness.
Ben & Jerry's knows that cookie dough and brownie bites are a desired part of the experiencing ice cream and are willing to give it to us straight: the ice cream behemoth is adding to its cookie dough line up by launching bags of Half Baked Chunks and Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks. Yep, this means you can have the Half Baked experience full of brownies and cookie dough without the ice cream. Sign us the hell up.
Though it's not the first time Ben & Jerry's has gifted us with edible cooke dough, this is the first time that Ben & Jerry's has released any type of brownie bites. Even though it's not a bag just full of brownies, we're not ones to complain about cookie dough. Additionally, the chocolate chocolate chip chunks are so chocolaty that you'll definitely be able to get your dose of chocolate through those.
Here's the full lineup of bites, including the two new options:
- Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (new)
- Half Baked Dough (new)
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
You can buy the new sugary chunks wherever you get your pints of Ben & Jerry's for between $4.29 and $5.29. If you're a genius like me, maybe treat yourself to a pint of Half Baked while sprinkling Half Baked Chunks over the top. Just an idea.
This Restaurant Reinvented the McGriddle
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.