Ben & Jerry's Is Bringing Back 3 Previously-Retired Flavors

We always want what we can't have, which is why as soon as Ben & Jerry's retires a pint to its literal flavor graveyard we're instantly crippled with longing. Luckily, these flavors don't always stay buried. Vermont's finest announced this week that it plans to bring back three flavors from the dead: Peanut Butter Half Baked, Gimme S'more, and Cannoli.
Ben & Jerry's announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "You asked, we delivered." And while we don't know when or where these three flavors will be available in stores, they've already reappeared on the site's pint roster, so I'd say a debut is imminent.
If you need any convincing to stray from your go-to flavor, here it is: the Cannoli is a mascarpone ice cream with fudge-covered pastry shell pieces and mascarpone swirls; the Peanut Butter Half Baked features chocolate and peanut butter ice creams, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge brownies; and Gimme S'more is a marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker swirls, and fudge flakes.
Though they're all returning together, the trio actually made separate debuts. Gimme S'more was the most recent, landing on shelves as a limited-edition release -- and disappearing shortly after -- in 2018. Ben & Jerry's unleashed the now-iconic Peanut Butter Half Baked in 2015 while the Cannoli was a 2012 innovation.
We're not sure how long they're sticking around this time, so just heed my advice and stockpile pints. It's what Ben and Jerry would want.
h/t Delish
