Everyone Is Getting Free Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream on Tuesday

The only sure sign of better temperatures headed your way is the arrival ice cream hunger pangs. They're scheduled to arrive right about now, and Ben & Jerry's can help you scratch that itch.
The home of Tubby Hubby is about to host its annual Free Cone Day when, shockingly, you can get a free ice cream cone. Find yourself in a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop between 12pm and 8pm on Tuesday, April 10, and they'll hand over a cone. That's it. No purchase required. High five.
If you're not sure where a Scoop Shop is because you're more of a, let's say, Cold Stone kind of ice cream enthusiast, you can dig up your local Ben & Jerry's off this list.
Unlike Dairy Queen's ice cream cone giveaway for the first day of spring, there's no charity benefitting from the promotion. However, Ben & Jerry's has a mission to give back to communities and causes all year round. So, next time you actually pay for Ben & Jerry's you can indulge in the warm fuzzies, knowing some portion of your ice cream purchase is supporting the company's mission "to create economic opportunities for those who have been denied them and to advance new models of economic justice that are sustainable and replicable."
Since you're not limited to any single flavor on Free Cone Day, here's a guide to the absolute best flavors Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop has to offer.
