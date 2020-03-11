Ben & Jerry’s Just Postponed Its Annual Free Cone Day Due to Coronavirus

Ben & Jerry's has hosted its annual Free Cone Day every year since 1979. While the date has changed, it's always been a springtime event where you get to swing in for a free treat. However, Free Cone Day will not be taking place this spring.
Ben & Jerry's announced this week that it will not hold its usual springtime event due to the spread of the coronavirus. "This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. "So, to stand in solidarity with ice cream lovers everywhere, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Free Cone Day this year."
However, that doesn't mean there's no free Ben & Jerry's at all in 2020. The event will be rescheduled for later in the year at a time when all Scoop Shops can safely invite crowds to gather for a free scoop, the company says. If you're looking for an alternative ice cream plan, Dairy Queen will proceed with its Free Cone Day on March 19, the first day of spring. Additionally, Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops will remain open even though Free Cone Day will not take place.
