This Time-Tested Ben & Jerry’s Tip Will Save Your Ice Cream From Freezer Burn

There’s truly nothing worse than getting a craving for ice cream, digging it out of the back of the freezer, and discovering it’s completely ruined by freezer burn. It’s still edible, but it’s not perfect and ice cream should always be perfect. Ben & Jerry’s warned us all a while ago, but we didn’t listen. Luckily, the ice cream company’s sage advice appears to be catching on at long last.

Ben & Jerry’s details its freezer burn prevention strategy in a blog post that appears to have been first published back in 2015 (check out the year in the URL). The post offers six ways to save your ice cream from the pesky ice crystal, including a stupidly simple method that we all should have known by now: turn your opened ice cream pints upside down when you put them back in the freezer.

“This trick is a little risky (and potentially messy), so ensure you have a tightly fitting lid before attempting,” the company warns in the blog post. “OK, ready? Flip your partially melted pint upside down before refreezing. This causes the melted ice cream to drip onto the lid where it has less chance of ruining the still-cold portion.”

Sure, the invert-your-pint method doesn’t sound perfect or foolproof, but it’s certainly worth trying.

Ben & Jerry’s also recommends checking your freezer temperature. Most people don’t think twice about their freezer temperature setting, but it’s an important consideration if you’re waging war against freezer burn. Your freezer should be set below zero degrees Fahrenheit -- the colder the better. Next, consider where you’re keeping your ice cream. If you find your pints in the door, or near the front, pick ‘em up and move them. Ice cream should always be kept in the back of the freezer to keep it super cold. If it’s too hard when you dig it out, let it sit for a second. Patience is key.

Another thing Ben & Jerry’s reminds ice cream cravers to consider is how they eat their ice cream. Rather than digging in a pint for the good bits while you watch your favorite shows, consider cutting the carton into discs with a large serrated knife. It seems crazy, but it cuts down on the amount of time your ice cream spends in the freezer and gives you a perfect little portion to chow down on. If you want more, just slice off another disc. Once you’re done, the company says you should cover the ice cream with wax paper, parchment paper, or plastic wrap and pop the lid back on.

You could also just eat the whole pint at once. We’re not here to tell you how to live, we’re just trying to save your ice cream. Ben & Jerry’s is one of the most popular ice creams on the market for a reason. It should be savored whenever possible, so handle your pints with care.