Ben & Jerry's Just Released 3 New Low-Fat Flavors to Take on Halo Top

Ben & Jerry's sticks to what it knows, and for a generation, the ice cream maker has produced flavors teeming with cookies, bits of cake and all manner of sugar. But the old-guard purveyor seems to be wary of competition from Halo Top, which has ballooned into a formidable competitor in recent years with its low-calorie ice cream.
On Wednesday, Ben & Jerry's released new low-fat flavors meant to chip away at Halo Top's momentum. Its Moo-phoria pints come in three varieties, all of which are decidedly less caloric and sugary than your typical Cherry Garcia. But, they still come with chocolate swirls and things like caramel and peanut butter, so the new flavors couldn't stray that far away from the company's time-honored formula, right?
Well, the three flavors -- Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Caramel Cookie Fix, and PD Dough -- all pack 140, 150 and 160 calories per 1/2 cup serving, respectively. Ben & Jerry's also claims Moo-phoria pints have 60-70% less fat than tradition ice cream. They're also missing an additional 35% of the calories usually found in a pint. This means Moo-phoria is a somewhat healthier counterpart to McDonald's soft serve, or whatever guilty pleasure might be your favored affliction.
Moo-phoria is on its way to a grocery store near you, the company stated in a press release.
Ben & Jerry's is smart to fend off competition from an emergent competitor. The Associated Press reports that Halo Top's stake in the overall American ice cream market roared to 1.9% last year. Ben & Jerry's remains higher at 5.6%, but the rising clout of low-fat ice cream peddlers is nothing to be trifled with.
