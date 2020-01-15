Ben & Jerry's and Netflix Made a New Ice Cream Flavor Perfect for Watching TV

What would make any Netflix and chill session immeasurably better? As in most situations, ice cream would. Both Netflix and Ben & Jerry's recognize this and decided to team up for a brand-new flavor that will improve any binge sesh. Introducing the aptly dubbed Netflix & Chill'd.
The new pint features peanut butter ice cream with salty pretzel swirls and gooey fudge brownies. We at Thrillist were lucky enough to try this latest flavor and can say with great enthusiasm that yes, it's as good as it sounds. The peanut butter ice cream is nutty and subtly sweet, making it the perfect backdrop for the salty crunches found in the pretzels and the chewy, chocolaty brownie bites. You'll eat all of it before you even realize The Witcher's timeline is confusing as hell.
If you're lactose-intolerant and are feeling a bit left out, don't worry -- Ben & Jerry's is also releasing a non-dairy version of this ice cream made with almond milk. Netflix & Chill'd will retail between $4.48 and $5.99 at wherever you get your Ben & Jerry's, so be sure to stock up the freezer for your next movie night.
