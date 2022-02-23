Ben & Jerry's Launches 'Funkiest & Chunkiest' Flavor Yet with Lots of Chocolate
You can even get it in Scoop Shops with a caramel-lined waffle cone.
Ben & Jerry's has been on its game in the first few months of the year. In January, the pint innovator released two new iterations of its Topped line, Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Dirt Cake. Now, there's yet another flavor headed down the pipeline.
The iconic ice cream company is launching the all-new Chewy Gooey Cookie Ice Cream as part of a limited edition release. So what exactly does this pint entail? The flavor is comprised of milk chocolate and coconut ice creams with fudge flakes, shortbread cookies, and caramel swirls.
According to the brand itself, it's already a "favorite" among the trusted team of flavor gurus and has been dubbed one of the "funkiest and chunkiest flavors the ice cream world [has] ever seen."
"This flavor is loaded. Period. You cannot add any more chunks than what we've packed in there," flavor guru Craig Koskiniemi said in a press release. "It has a perfect balance of milk chocolate and coconut as a base, the caramel swirl for sweetness, and a great cookie crunch for texture. Ben & Jerry's fans are going to love it."
The new flavor has already started popping up in freezers nationwide and will continue to roll out across retailers through the first quarter of 2022. You can also snag the Chewy Gooey Cookie Ice Cream in a caramel-lined waffle cone when you stop by a Scoop Shop.