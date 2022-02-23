Ben & Jerry's Launches 'Funkiest & Chunkiest' Flavor Yet with Lots of Chocolate

Ben & Jerry's has been on its game in the first few months of the year. In January, the pint innovator released two new iterations of its Topped line, Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Dirt Cake. Now, there's yet another flavor headed down the pipeline.

The iconic ice cream company is launching the all-new Chewy Gooey Cookie Ice Cream as part of a limited edition release. So what exactly does this pint entail? The flavor is comprised of milk chocolate and coconut ice creams with fudge flakes, shortbread cookies, and caramel swirls.

According to the brand itself, it's already a "favorite" among the trusted team of flavor gurus and has been dubbed one of the "funkiest and chunkiest flavors the ice cream world [has] ever seen."