Ben & Jerry's Just Unveiled 2 New Edible Cookie Dough Flavors for the Holidays
They're already hitting stores shelves.
We all have to do our best to seek the small joys in life to offset our pandemic stress as much as possible. Like, per se, celebrating the holidays in August. Ben & Jerry's has officially unveiled two new seasonal edible cookie dough flavors and they're already hitting store shelves.
The ice cream innovator is adding a limited batch of gingerbread cookie dough chunks and cinnamon bun dough chunks to its already expansive line of flavors, including chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, and half baked.
"There's no better way to ignore the heat and start planning for season's greetings," Ben & Jerry's innovation manager Jody Eley said in a press release. "The Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks are like building a holiday house in your mouth -- the sweetness and spices are just like you remember as a kid. The Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks will get you in the mood for special weekend brunches, and they're vegan!"
Both flavors have already hit supermarkets nationwide, as well as Ben & Jerry's scoop shops, so you can get your taste buds on these seasonal faves long before we're actually decking the halls. They're priced between $3.99 and $5.49 a bag.
"We know our fans often dig around the ice cream to get to the chunks," Eley said. "We just made it a little easier by putting them in a bag." Eley also said that dough lovers like to sprinkle the chunks on their sundae, snack on them mid-afternoon, or eat them right out of the bag on the way home from the supermarket. The dough is safe to eat because it's made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.
