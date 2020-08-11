Ben & Jerry's Just Unveiled 2 New Edible Cookie Dough Flavors for the Holidays

We all have to do our best to seek the small joys in life to offset our pandemic stress as much as possible. Like, per se, celebrating the holidays in August. Ben & Jerry's has officially unveiled two new seasonal edible cookie dough flavors and they're already hitting store shelves.

The ice cream innovator is adding a limited batch of gingerbread cookie dough chunks and cinnamon bun dough chunks to its already expansive line of flavors, including chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, and half baked.

"There's no better way to ignore the heat and start planning for season's greetings," Ben & Jerry's innovation manager Jody Eley said in a press release. "The Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks are like building a holiday house in your mouth -- the sweetness and spices are just like you remember as a kid. The Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks will get you in the mood for special weekend brunches, and they're vegan!"