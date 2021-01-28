News Ben & Jerry's Is Unleashing 7 New Flavors Topped with Chocolate Ganache And we thought the Core flavors couldn't be beat...

Despite what feels like a near-constant rotation of new flavors rolling out of Ben & Jerry's ice cream lab and into grocery store freezer sections, the Vermont-based creamery has anything but run out of new ice cream innovations. On Thursday, the ever-trusted ice cream maker dropped a game changer: an entire line of pints topped with chocolate ganache. The new roster of flavors, officially dubbed Ben & Jerry's Topped, includes seven all-new flavor combos. Here's what to expect, according to a spokesperson for the company: Whiskey Biz : brown butter bourbon ice cream with blonde brownies, whiskey caramel swirls, and a white chocolate ganache with white fudge chunks on top.

: brown butter bourbon ice cream with blonde brownies, whiskey caramel swirls, and a white chocolate ganache with white fudge chunks on top. Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough: chocolate ice cream with caramel swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough, and a chocolate ganache with caramel cups on top.

chocolate ice cream with caramel swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough, and a chocolate ganache with caramel cups on top. PB Over the Top: chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirls, peanut butter cups, and a mini peanut butter cup and chocolate ganache topping.

chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirls, peanut butter cups, and a mini peanut butter cup and chocolate ganache topping. Salted Caramel Brownie: vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, fudge brownies, and a caramel cup and chocolate ganache top.

vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, fudge brownies, and a caramel cup and chocolate ganache top. Strawberry Topped Tart: sweet cream ice cream with strawberry swirls, pie crust pieces, and a white chocolate ganache top with candy sprinkles.

sweet cream ice cream with strawberry swirls, pie crust pieces, and a white chocolate ganache top with candy sprinkles. Thick Mint: mint ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, mint chocolate cookie balls, and a chocolate ganache topping with chocolate cookies.

mint ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, mint chocolate cookie balls, and a chocolate ganache topping with chocolate cookies. Tiramisu: mascarpone ice cream with fudge swirls, shortbread pieces topped with espresso fudge and a chocolate ganache.

"We wanted to dial up the indulgence level with this unique line of flavors, which entirely challenges HOW you eat this ice cream," said Innovation Guru Dena Wimette in a press release. "We started with sundaes and all the things you add to sundaes to make them great as our inspiration. You could say we ended up going over the Topped." By the way, our old pals Ben & Jerry also unleashed a plant-based and non-dairy version of its classic—and ever-beloved—Phish Food. Save room on your grocery list for that, and of course, all seven Topped pints.

