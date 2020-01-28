Ben & Jerry's New Non-Dairy Flavors Are Made With a Surprising Ingredient

Ben & Jerry's is not one to shy away from innovation. The Vermont-based ice cream creators have gifted us with edible cookie dough bites, are developing a CBD-infused ice cream, and have launched an array of vegan ice creams that actually taste creamy, not chalky. The company's latest addition to a long list of ice cream breakthroughs? New non-dairy ice cream made with something other than almond milk or coconut milk.
Instead of the usual non-diary alternatives, Ben & Jerry's announced Tuesday that it's making new non-dairy ice cream with sunflower butter. That's right; instead of the iciness of almond milk ice cream, or the pervasiveness of coconut milk ice cream, the sunflower butter is something entirely in its own category.
"Plant-based eating is one of the biggest trends in the world and ice cream lovers everywhere have shouted for non-dairy/vegan options that rise to the levels of Ben & Jerry's euphoric awesomeness," CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a statement. "I am over-the-moon excited that our Flavor Gurus have churned out something funky and chunky that is nothing short of spectacular."
The three new flavors Ben & Jerry's is debuting, using its sunflower butter formula, are Crème Brûlée Cookie, "Milk" & Cookies, and Mint Chocolate Cookies. Lots of cookies are involved, which is never something to complain about.
The Crème Brûlée Cookie features a burnt caramel base with brown sugar cookies studded throughout and a salted caramel swirl. Mint Chocolate Cookie is exactly what it sounds like; a mint chocolate base with crumbled chocolate sandwich cookies throughout. Lastly, "Milk" & Cookies -- which features no milk at all -- possesses a vanilla base stuffed with chocolate chip cookies, sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls.
At Thrillist, we were lucky enough to try all new flavors and will say this: you won't miss dairy when you dive into Ben & Jerry's new sunflower butter bases. They are just as creamy, thick, and flavorful as any regular pint of B&J's you'd pick up.
